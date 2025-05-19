Monday, May 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the central bank will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

