Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 76.13% to Rs 86.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3339.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.09% to Rs 717.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1259.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.29% to Rs 14041.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12393.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3476.603339.18 4 14041.1112393.80 13 OPM %28.9040.40 -32.0037.43 - PBDT93.33485.90 -81 695.791348.71 -48 PBT93.33485.90 -81 695.791348.71 -48 NP86.99364.43 -76 717.061259.89 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Axis Bank approves change in senior management

Board of Axis Bank approves change in senior management

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Tata Technologies Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Tata Technologies Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon