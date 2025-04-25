RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 76.13% to Rs 86.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3339.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.09% to Rs 717.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1259.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.29% to Rs 14041.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12393.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3476.603339.18 4 14041.1112393.80 13 OPM %28.9040.40 -32.0037.43 - PBDT93.33485.90 -81 695.791348.71 -48 PBT93.33485.90 -81 695.791348.71 -48 NP86.99364.43 -76 717.061259.89 -43
