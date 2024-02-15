UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 59.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.24% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 83.52% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. UCO Bank has gained around 42.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 19.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.15, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 315.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 733.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News