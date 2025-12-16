Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank slides as CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar resigns

RBL Bank slides as CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

RBL Bank slipped 1.15% to Rs 300.75 after Buvanesh Tharashankar, chief financial officer (CFO), tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the bank.

The bank has accepted his resignation and relieved him of his duties, effective from the close of business today.

RBL Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations, and other banking-related activities.

The banks standalone net profit fell 19.8% to Rs 1,782.52 crore in Q2 FY26, despite a marginal 0.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.70 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

Gross NPAs in outstanding education loans of PSBs see sharp fall in recent years

Gross NPAs in outstanding education loans of PSBs see sharp fall in recent years

India and ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion

India and ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion

MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon