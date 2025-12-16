Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange India rallied 6.21% to Rs 406.40 after the company received orders aggregating to around Rs 205 crore from multiple customers for Ultra-pure water and Waste water treatment project.The contract awarded by Rayzon Energy amounts to approximately Rs 95 crore for process & utility required for their 5.1 GW PV solar project coming up at Kathwada Village, Surat for an Ultrapure Water system / ETP / ZLD.
The contract awarded by INOX Solar amounts to approximately Rs 110 crore for ultrapure water generation, wastewater treatment system & zero liquid discharge.
The said projects are expected to be completed within a period of 9 months and 10 months, respectively, from the project award date.
Ion Exchange India offers a range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The company is also engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.77% to Rs 49.53 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 50.94 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.88% YoY to Rs 733.94 crore in Q2 FY26.
