Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) rose 3.29% to Rs 37.33 after the state-owned telecom firm said its board approved the sale of a residential property in Mumbai.

The transaction is part of MTNL's asset monetisation plan. The company will sell the GN Block residential quarters at Bandra Kurla Complex to NABARD through a government-to-government transfer. The deal is valued at Rs 350.72 crore.

The property comprises 28 residential units. It has a plot area of 2,680 square metres and a built-up area of about 4,019 square metres.

Stamp duty and registration charges will be borne by NABARD. MTNL will bear dues prior to transfer and the NLMC fee.

 

The company said the sale was approved through a circular resolution and is in line with earlier government approvals.

MTNL, a public sector enterprise, is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. As on September 2025, the Government of India held 56.25% in the company.

On a standalone basis, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported net loss of Rs 959.08 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 888.41 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales declined 30.55% YoY to Rs 174.48 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon