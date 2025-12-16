MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) rose 3.29% to Rs 37.33 after the state-owned telecom firm said its board approved the sale of a residential property in Mumbai.The transaction is part of MTNL's asset monetisation plan. The company will sell the GN Block residential quarters at Bandra Kurla Complex to NABARD through a government-to-government transfer. The deal is valued at Rs 350.72 crore.
The property comprises 28 residential units. It has a plot area of 2,680 square metres and a built-up area of about 4,019 square metres.
Stamp duty and registration charges will be borne by NABARD. MTNL will bear dues prior to transfer and the NLMC fee.
The company said the sale was approved through a circular resolution and is in line with earlier government approvals.
MTNL, a public sector enterprise, is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. As on September 2025, the Government of India held 56.25% in the company.
On a standalone basis, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported net loss of Rs 959.08 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 888.41 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales declined 30.55% YoY to Rs 174.48 crore in Q2 September 2025.
