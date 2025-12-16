Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in morning trade amid persistent foreign portfolio outflows, a weakening rupee, and continued uncertainty over a trade agreement with the United States.

The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 384.50 points or 0.45% to 84,828.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 117.40 points or 0.45% to 25,909.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,567 shares rose and 1,981 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty quoted in red on Tuesday amid weakness in metal and financial shares.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400pts, Nifty tests 25,900 as IT, metals weigh; Meesho shines

Vijay Diwas 2025

Vijay Diwas 2025: Remembering India's decisive victory in the 1971 war

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India slams Pakistan, calls it 'global epicentre of terror' at UNSC

Google Discover feed update

Soon, you can personalise Google Discover feed using text prompts: Report

Slop

Merriam-Webster's 2025 Word of the Year is 'slop': Here's what it means

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.98% to 877.45. The index fell 1.02% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (down 1.61%), Anant Raj (down 1.48%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.34%), Sobha (down 1.19%) Godrej Properties (down 1.02%), DLF (down 0.95%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.83%), Lodha Developers (down 0.57%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.55%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.25%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Nucleus Software Exports advanced 2.81% after the company said its FinnOne Neo platform has been successfully implemented by Vietnams Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank, one of the countrys top five lenders.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons rose 1.59% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 615.69 crore from Sattva CKC for structural and civil works for the commercial project Sattva Chennai Knowledge City at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Arvind SmartSpaces added 1.02% after it has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of around 4.6 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of approximately Rs 550 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gross NPAs in outstanding education loans of PSBs see sharp fall in recent years

Gross NPAs in outstanding education loans of PSBs see sharp fall in recent years

India and ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion

India and ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion

MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

MTNL jumps as board clears Rs 350.72 crore BKC property sale to NABARD

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

Ion Exchange climbs after bagging Rs 205-cr order from multiple clients

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 7% YoY in Nov'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon