India and ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank signed agreements for five loans totaling over $2.2 billion with to support various development projects. The financing will advance initiatives under Indias national flagship programmes in skilling and rooftop solar deployment along with projects supporting healthcare, metro development and ecotourism promotion across three states. The signed projects comprise of supporting Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded Industrial Training Institutes Programme ($846 million); Accelerating Affordable and Inclusive Rooftop Solar Systems Development Programme (Subprogramme 1 $650 million); Assam State Tertiary Health Care Augmentation Project (ASTHA- $398.8 million); Chennai Metro Rail Investment Project (Tranche 2- $240 million); and Integrated Ecotourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development in Meghalaya Project ($77 million).

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

