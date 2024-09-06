RCF board OKs raising upto Rs 1,400 cr via NCDs

Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers (RCF) on Thursday announced that the board has approved raising upto Rs 1,400 crore in one or more tranches by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

In an exchange filing, RCF said, The board has considered and approved the issue of secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures in one or more series/tranches, aggregating upto to Rs1,400 crore in the period of next twelve months through private placement basis subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 75% stake in the company.