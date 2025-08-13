Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCF spurts as Q1 PAT skyrockets 404% YoY to Rs 54 crore

RCF spurts as Q1 PAT skyrockets 404% YoY to Rs 54 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 1.13% to Rs 147.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 403.98% to Rs 54.43 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 10.80 crore posted in same period last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 23.32% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,370.58 crore during the quarter ended June 2025.

Profit before tax surged 359.73% to Rs 75.12 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 16.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 24.37% to Rs 3,334.79 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,230.43 crore (up 2.89% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 146.59 crore (up 3.79% YoY).

 

On segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 2,143.85 crore (up 0.16% YoY), trading income stood at Rs 841.75 crore (down 52.99% YoY) and industrial chemicals revenue was at Rs 382.06 crore (down 17.32% YoY).

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 24,550; Paytm up 5%, Honasa Consumer 9%, Nykaa 3%

Tammy Bruce

US ties with India, Pak unchanged, diplomats committed to both: Tammy Bruce

mamaearth

Honasa Consumer, parent of Mamaearth, zooms 13% post Q1; Buy or sell?

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Treating stray dogs as nuisance is 'cruelty', not governance: Siddaramaiah

In addition to the financial results, the company announced that its board has approved the issuance of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more series or tranches. The total issue size will be up to Rs 1,100 crore, to be raised through private placement over the next 12 months. The proposed issuance is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with 75% stake owned by Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Senores Pharma gains on US ANDA acquisition from Teva

Senores Pharma gains on US ANDA acquisition from Teva

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Spikes 4.86%

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Spikes 4.86%

Shakti Pumps India gains after empanelment order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps India gains after empanelment order from MSEDCL

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

GIFT Nifty hints towards flat opening; U.S. inflation rises mildly despite mounting tariff pressure

GIFT Nifty hints towards flat opening; U.S. inflation rises mildly despite mounting tariff pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon