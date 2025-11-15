Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 75.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.04% to Rs 26.67 croreNet profit of Hira Automobile declined 75.68% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.04% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.6758.03 -54 OPM %7.954.77 -PBDT0.450.84 -46 PBT0.130.50 -74 NP0.090.37 -76
