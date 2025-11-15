Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 175.61% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 112.50% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 175.61% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.41 176 OPM %89.3887.80 -PBDT1.010.46 120 PBT1.010.46 120 NP0.850.40 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content