RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales decline 16.87% to Rs 18.67 crore

Net loss of RDB Real Estate Construction reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.6722.46 -17 OPM %29.5750.00 -PBDT0.946.98 -87 PBT-0.725.56 PL NP-0.645.04 PL

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

