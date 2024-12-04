Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the September 2024 quarter

RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 552.75 crore

Net profit of RDC Concrete (India) rose 57.38% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 552.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales552.75450.48 23 OPM %7.616.85 -PBDT30.2619.60 54 PBT12.865.40 138 NP9.606.10 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slow start for India markets; Asian markets decline

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: UP government forms 5-member panel to look into farmers' demands

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard denies breaching Indian law, internal probe claims violation

Trump

Trump's lawyers urge judge to drop his hush money criminal conviction

Microchip

Microchip Technology pauses Chips Act application amid inventory woes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon