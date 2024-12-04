JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit declines 39.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.08% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of JFC Finance (India) declined 39.58% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.97 -36 OPM %37.1065.98 -PBDT0.410.65 -37 PBT0.390.64 -39 NP0.290.48 -40
