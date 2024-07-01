Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 11.06 points or 0.13% at 8623.7 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.48%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.78%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.68%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.51%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.57%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.25%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 781.44 or 1.5% at 52911.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.95 points or 0.84% at 15936.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.55 points or 0.53% at 24138.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 433.55 points or 0.55% at 79466.28.

On BSE,2630 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

