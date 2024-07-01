Euro Currency Speculators Turn Net Short

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turned net short for the first time in two months, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 8431 contracts in the data reported through June 25, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 16382 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News