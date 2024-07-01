Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 47.3 points or 0.59% at 7907.2 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 2.43%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.78%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.1%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.94%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.48%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.25%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.18%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.09%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.28%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.15%) turned up.
At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 781.44 or 1.5% at 52911.85.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.95 points or 0.84% at 15936.71.
The Nifty 50 index was up 127.55 points or 0.53% at 24138.15.
The BSE Sensex index was up 433.55 points or 0.55% at 79466.28.
On BSE,2630 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metals, Metal stocks

Tata Steel, SAIL: Analysts give 'sell' call on steel stocks; here's why

Devendra Fadnavis

Maha Police lodges 1st FIR under new criminal law in Sawantwadi: Fadnavis

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

T'gana HC dismisses KCR's plea against probe in power sector irregularities

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; PolicyBazaar, Fino Payments zoom 7%

jasprit bumrah

From shy child to cricket legend: Inside Jasprit Bumrah's life journey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon