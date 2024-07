On 30 June 2024

The above movement is consequent upon transfer of NBS Division to NestlBusiness Services India, a fellow subsidiary, with effect from 1 July 2024.

Nestle India announced that Sandeep Sethi ceased to be Head of NestlBusiness Services (NBS) Division of the Company (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from close of business hours on 30 June 2024.