Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 42.64 points or 0.68% at 6192.06 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.5%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.43%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.78%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.52%),RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.99%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.94%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.6%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.55%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 13.62%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 6.03%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 781.44 or 1.5% at 52911.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.95 points or 0.84% at 15936.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.55 points or 0.53% at 24138.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 433.55 points or 0.55% at 79466.28.

On BSE,2630 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

