Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 55.92 points or 0.77% at 7295.96 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 1.79%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.65%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.61%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.05%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.43%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.41%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 2.99%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.89 or 0.25% at 73926.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.9 points or 0.28% at 22401.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.86 points or 0.63% at 45817.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.44 points or 0.58% at 13560.9.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

