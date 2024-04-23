Business Standard
Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 202.99 points or 2.77% at 7542.2 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 7.4%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.58%),DLF Ltd (up 3.34%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.79%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.58%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.52%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.66%).
On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.19%), moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.1 or 0.28% at 73853.72.
The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22396.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 294.27 points or 0.64% at 46302.47.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.35 points or 0.37% at 13747.1.
On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 859 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

