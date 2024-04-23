Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 73.84 points or 2.81% at 2700.75 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 20%), Avantel Ltd (up 6.44%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5.76%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.42%),ITI Ltd (up 4.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.12%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.36%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.86%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.74%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.71%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.33%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.1 or 0.28% at 73853.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22396.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 294.27 points or 0.64% at 46302.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.35 points or 0.37% at 13747.1.

On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 859 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

