Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 147.92 points or 2.14% at 6772.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 4.83%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.93%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.39%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.4%),DLF Ltd (down 2.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Swan Energy Ltd (down 2.21%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.27%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.82%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.64%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 462.42 or 0.65% at 71133.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.85 points or 0.7% at 21629.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1029.07 points or 2.25% at 44621.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 214.76 points or 1.59% at 13284.98.

On BSE,1040 shares were trading in green, 2887 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

