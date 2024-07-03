Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 7.71 points or 0.09% at 8668.84 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 2.71%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.57%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.34%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.81%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.73%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.52%), DLF Ltd (up 0.48%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.28%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 428.07 or 0.81% at 53416.35.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.17 points or 0.59% at 15964.43.
The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.67% at 24286.3.
The BSE Sensex index was up 523.36 points or 0.66% at 79964.81.
On BSE,2392 shares were trading in green, 1489 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content



First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST



