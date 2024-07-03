Business Standard
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.85, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 141.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.85, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24283. The Sensex is at 79960.89, up 0.65%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 44.81% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25130.85, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 360.24 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 205.4, up 0.61% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 141.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 146.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

