Monday, December 22, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. REC Ltd has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27378.6, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 345.05, up 1.5% on the day. REC Ltd is down 32.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.76%, up for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.76%, up for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon