Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.71% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% fall in NIFTY and a 0.41% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.2, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has dropped around 1.45% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34796.4, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
