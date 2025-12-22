Monday, December 22, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1644.9, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% gain in NIFTY and a 10.19% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1644.9, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26121.85. The Sensex is at 85355.3, up 0.5%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 10.05% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38691.6, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1648.3, up 2.08% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% gain in NIFTY and a 10.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 40.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

