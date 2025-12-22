Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.76%, up for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1436, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 1.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.
Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1436, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26121.85. The Sensex is at 85355.3, up 0.5%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 11.09% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22751.25, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.21 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 162.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
