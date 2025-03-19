Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reduction in essential medicine prices leads to annual savings of approximately Rs 3788 crore for patients

Reduction in essential medicine prices leads to annual savings of approximately Rs 3788 crore for patients

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated in a latest update that average price reduction due to fixation or refixation of prices under National List of Essential Medicines, 2022 resulted in estimated annual savings of approximately Rs 3,788 crore to patients. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notifies the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), which is incorporated as Schedule-I to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013). The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) fixes ceiling prices of these scheduled medicines in accordance with the provisions of DPCO, 2013. All manufacturers and marketers of scheduled medicines are required to sell their products within the ceiling price (plus applicable Goods and Service Tax) fixed by the NPPA. Further, NPPA fixes the retail price of new drugs, as defined in DPCO, 2013. In respect of non-scheduled formulations, manufacturers are required to not increase the Maximum Retail Price of the drugs launched by them by more than 10% during the preceding 12 months. As on 12.3.2025, ceiling prices of 928 scheduled formulations and retail prices of over 3,200 new drugs stood fixed by NPPA. The average price reduction due to fixation or refixation of prices under NLEM, 2022 was about 17%, resulting in estimated annual savings of approximately Rs 3,788 crore to patients.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement commissions fresh capacities totaling 1.2 MTPA across two plants

UltraTech Cement commissions fresh capacities totaling 1.2 MTPA across two plants

Barometers trade with small gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with small gains; realty shares advance

PDS associate company incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary in India

PDS associate company incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary in India

BSE SME Super Iron Foundry slides on listing day

BSE SME Super Iron Foundry slides on listing day

KPI Green gains on securing Rs 272-cr for hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green gains on securing Rs 272-cr for hybrid power project in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon