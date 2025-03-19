Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green gains on securing Rs 272-cr for hybrid power project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

KPI Green Energy rose 3.06% after it secured a Rs 272 crore final sanction from the national bank for financing infrastructure and development (NaBFID) to fund a 50 MW hybrid project in Bharuch, Gujarat, with 75.2 MWp solar and 16.95 MW wind capacity

This project, developed under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, will enhance the companys renewable energy portfolio and support its goal of reaching a 10 GW capacity by 2030.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

