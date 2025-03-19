Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS associate company incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary in India

PDS associate company incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

PDS has announced that its associate company, Pangram Celebrity Brands, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in India, named Kontemporary Koncepts, effective from 18 March 2025.

The primary objective of this incorporation is to expand the business by focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of apparel and consumer goods. The subsidiary will engage in designing and manufacturing clothing apparel, including launching brands associated with apparel for clients in India and abroad, along with other related activities.

The cost of incorporation is Rs 28,700, with a shareholding percentage of 28.70%. The transaction was completed on a cash consideration basis.

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure company offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide.

 

The official announcement was made on 18 March 2025, after market hours.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 70.4% to Rs 24.85 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 14.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21.1% to Rs 3,124.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,579.78 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The counter rose 0.50% to Rs 451.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Super Iron Foundry slides on listing day

BSE SME Super Iron Foundry slides on listing day

KPI Green gains on securing Rs 272-cr for hybrid power project in Gujarat

KPI Green gains on securing Rs 272-cr for hybrid power project in Gujarat

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Global Health's 'AA-/A1+' rating with 'positive' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Global Health's 'AA-/A1+' rating with 'positive' outlook

Vodafone Idea jumps on launching 5G in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea jumps on launching 5G in Mumbai

ESAF SFB gains as board mulls fund raising plan

ESAF SFB gains as board mulls fund raising plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon