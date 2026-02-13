Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Regal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Regal Enterprises reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %-30.000 -PBDT-0.140 0 PBT-0.15-0.01 -1400 NP-0.15-0.01 -1400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

