Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 2,350 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 2,350 crore, primarily in the domestic T&D segment along with a Civil order and select wins in Poles & Lighting.

With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 7,980 crore, reflecting strong and sustained momentum across its core business segments.

The Company also holds an L1 position of over Rs 800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets. Strong orderbook and bidding pipeline strengthens growth outlook for the Company.

Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

