Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 11.46% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net loss of Fancy Fittings reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.552.88 -11 OPM %3.5312.50 -PBDT0.032.88 -99 PBT-0.592.31 PL NP-0.372.40 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today