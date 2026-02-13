Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

IIFL Finance approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 2,000 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
IIFL Finance has approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 500 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore (Tranche I Issue Limit) (Tranche I Issue). The issue will open from 17 February 2026 and close on 04 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today