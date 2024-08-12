Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.75% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 31.96% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.75% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.4612.9717.9923.592.722.521.861.601.280.97