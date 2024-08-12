Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 395.85 crore

Net loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 33.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 395.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 419.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.395.85419.604.589.23-3.3734.86-23.4816.08-33.9515.55