Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 7.21 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 36.84% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.