Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 7.21 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 36.84% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.215.97 21 OPM %96.2695.48 -PBDT2.942.24 31 PBT2.782.18 28 NP0.961.52 -37
