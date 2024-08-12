Globus Spirits consolidated net profit declines 59.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 642.27 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits declined 59.21% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 642.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales642.27570.09 13 OPM %7.4012.68 -PBDT40.8267.89 -40 PBT21.2951.82 -59 NP15.8238.78 -59
