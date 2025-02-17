Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Pennar Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Pennar Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 81 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1801 shares in the past one month.

 

Pennar Industries Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 165.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43330 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spiked 14.07% to Rs 73.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3955 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh's big chance? Imrul eyes India's weak spot in Bumrah's absence

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, Health indices gain; Auto, IT, Financials drag; Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs down

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns hearing in Places of Worship Act, no detail on new dates

Deepseek

South Korea pauses downloads of DeepSeek's AI app over privacy concerns

deported, deportation

Row over Sikh immigrants deported without turbans, SGPC condemns US

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd exploded 12.45% to Rs 326.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7096 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 35.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 771 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon