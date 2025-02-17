NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

The meeting, scheduled to take place after market hours, will assess and potentially adjust the composition of these key market benchmarks. This review is a regular process designed to ensure that the Nifty indices accurately reflect the current state of the Indian equity market.
"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited will be held on February 21, 2025 after the market hours to conduct a semi-annual and quarterly review of stocks in various Nifty equity indices," stated a press release from NSE.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, NSE Indices will release a press statement detailing any changes made to the indices.
