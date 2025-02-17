Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

NSE to review equity indices on February 21st

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
NSE Indices has announced that its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) will meet on 21 February 2025, to conduct its semi-annual and quarterly review of stocks within the various Nifty equity indices.

The meeting, scheduled to take place after market hours, will assess and potentially adjust the composition of these key market benchmarks. This review is a regular process designed to ensure that the Nifty indices accurately reflect the current state of the Indian equity market.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited will be held on February 21, 2025 after the market hours to conduct a semi-annual and quarterly review of stocks in various Nifty equity indices," stated a press release from NSE.

 

Following the conclusion of the meeting, NSE Indices will release a press statement detailing any changes made to the indices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon