Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 73.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 92.57 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 73.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.5790.026.3110.013.635.340.172.820.592.23