Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 98.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 98.08% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 85.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.85.5092.148.657.493.437.120.904.680.063.13