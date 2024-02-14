Sensex (    %)
                        
Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 98.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales decline 7.21% to Rs 85.50 crore
Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 98.08% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 85.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales85.5092.14 -7 OPM %8.657.49 -PBDT3.437.12 -52 PBT0.904.68 -81 NP0.063.13 -98
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

