Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 321.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 321.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 81.94 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 321.05% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 81.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales81.9492.23 -11 OPM %13.069.73 -PBDT4.783.62 32 PBT1.080.12 800 NP0.800.19 321

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

