Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 321.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 81.94 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 321.05% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 81.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.9492.2313.069.734.783.621.080.120.800.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News