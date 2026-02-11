Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; IT shares underperforms; VIX slides 2.16%

Indices trade sideways; IT shares underperforms; VIX slides 2.16%

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Auto, pharma and PSU bank shares advanced while IT, private bank and media shares declined.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 59.75 points or 0.07% to 84,215.77. The Nifty 50 index rose 9.35 points or 0.04% to 25,943.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,798 shares rose and 2,238 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.16% to 11.41.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

Q3 result

Mahindra Q3 result: PAT up 47% at ₹4,675 cr on highest quarterly revenue

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Gurbaz departs after fiery 84

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 11, 2026: Nifty, Sensex trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex moves in tight range; Nifty near 25,950; SBI gains 3%, TCS dips 2%

BHEL, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price today

BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

SC, Supreme Court

SC to examine challenge to I-T law allowing searches of digital devices

Eicher Motors (up 6.16%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 4.70%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 2.95%), State Bank of India (up 2.79%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.58%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Coal India (down 2.34%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.41%), HCL Technologies (down 1.30%) and ITC (down 1.26%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Eicher Motors rose 6.16% after the company reported a 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 22.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,114.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 4.70% after the company reported 34.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 502.29 crore on 17.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,477.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.35% after its standalone net profit jumped 32.62% to Rs 3,931.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,964.31 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Total income increased by 26.93% year on year to Rs 39,639.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Avantel advanced 4.95% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 122.58 crore from M/s. NewSpace India for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full-motion antennas.

Karnataka Bank fell 1.64%. The bank has reported a 2.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 290.79 crore, on a 0.51% decline in total income to Rs 2,522.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Titan Company fell 1.14%. The company has reported 61% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore on a 40% increase in total income to Rs 24,592 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions surged 11.80% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter, supported by continued strength in Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) segment.

Global Markets:

European markets opened mixed on Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to stay in focus for regional investors.

Asia market advanced, continuing their rally even as China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus.

Japans markets are closed for a public holiday.

In U.S, December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat following a 0.6% increase in November, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected.

Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector.

The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14.

Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.

Investors await the release of big jobs report due on Wednesday, and the consumer price index data on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Britannia Industries rises after Q3 profit climbs 17% YoY

Britannia Industries rises after Q3 profit climbs 17% YoY

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.32%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.32%, up for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 0.21%, gains for fifth straight session

M&M gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 3,931 cr

M&M gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 3,931 cr

Avantel rises after bagging Rs 123-cr order from NewSpace India

Avantel rises after bagging Rs 123-cr order from NewSpace India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today