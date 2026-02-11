Britannia Industries rises after Q3 profit climbs 17% YoY

Britannia Industries gained 3.77% to Rs 6,095.40 after reporting steady growth in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 679.96 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.89% YoY from Rs 581.69 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 3.89% from Rs 654.47 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 9.45% YoY to Rs 4,885.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,463.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew 2.80% from Rs 4,752.17 crore.

Profit before tax rose 18.07% YoY to Rs 919.03 crore from Rs 778.38 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT increased 4.01% from Rs 883.62 crore.

Total expenditure stood at Rs 3,992.49 crore, up 6.47% YoY, while increasing 2.65% sequentially. Raw material consumption rose marginally by 1.26% YoY to Rs 2,662.98 crore. Employee expenses more than doubled, increasing 102.86% YoY to Rs 214.73 crore, while interest costs declined 25.38% YoY to Rs 33.25 crore. Depreciation increased 2.59% YoY to Rs 84.51 crore.

Management said the 9.5% revenue growth alongside 17% profit growth indicates a return to healthy expansion, supported by strong momentum in biscuits and adjacent categories, as well as a relatively stable commodity environment.

The company noted that while the biscuit industry remains in a stabilization phase following the GST rate reduction, the business recorded around 12% growth in November and December, driven by sustained media investments and portfolio innovations such as the 50-50 Dipped range, Veg cake variants and Doodh Marie Gold.

Looking ahead, Britannia said it will continue to focus on strengthening brand equity through elevated consumer experiences, sustained investments and localized product innovations tailored to diverse demographic and regional preferences across India.

Britannia Industries is an Indian multinational food products company, which sells biscuits, breads and dairy products.

