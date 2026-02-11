Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.32%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5888.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.06% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5888.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25911.2. The Sensex is at 84112.36, down 0.19%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22210.5, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54723 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5864, up 1.6% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 25.06% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News