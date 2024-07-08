Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3213.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3213.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24289.7. The Sensex is at 79897.4, down 0.12%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 9.21% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42523.9, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3216.1, up 0.9% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 29.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 51.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Maha CM Eknath Shinde reviews heavy rain situation in Mumbai, holds meeting at BMC office

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2

Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along

Thermax logo

Thermax stock hits new high, up 4% on securing order worth of Rs 513 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi's support to build Hindu temple

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Sensex recoups losses; RIL hits new high; HUL, ITC trade firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon